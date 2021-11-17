Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $612.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

