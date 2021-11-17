IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 24,145 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 3,123.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,717 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,209.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 317,368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,557,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 51,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.89. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03.

