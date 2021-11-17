Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 753 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

