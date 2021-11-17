Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 309.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

