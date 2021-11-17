Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $22,283,884 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square stock opened at $238.47 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.12 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.87, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

