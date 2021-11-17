Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after acquiring an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 642,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Argus upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $84.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

