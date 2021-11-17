Virtu Financial LLC Invests $421,000 in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

