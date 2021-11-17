Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

