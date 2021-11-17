Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

