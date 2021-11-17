The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 160,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,692,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

