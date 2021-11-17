MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 252.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 620.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $239,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

