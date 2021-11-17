Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New $529,000 Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

