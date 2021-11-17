Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Raised by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.10. 933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,466. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $130.48 and a one year high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.