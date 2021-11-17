Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.87. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $166.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.