Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 132,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 86,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

