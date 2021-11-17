Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 165,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 137,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 251,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

