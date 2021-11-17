Collective Family Office LLC Sells 36 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Amundi bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $450.94. 31,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.65. The company has a market cap of $424.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

