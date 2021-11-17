American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 56,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

