Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $20.32 on Wednesday, hitting $1,655.00. 17,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,937. The company has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,454.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,416.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $905.15 and a 52 week high of $1,714.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

