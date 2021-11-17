TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.00. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 66,351 shares traded.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

