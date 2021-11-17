Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.26. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 300 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

