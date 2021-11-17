Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.26. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 300 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
