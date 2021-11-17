Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $22.85

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $21.68. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 3,733 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

