Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $23.35. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 65,805 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBBY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

