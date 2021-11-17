Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.24. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 75,014 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 42.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 58,609 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 124,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

