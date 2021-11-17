Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Down 48.4% in October

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the October 14th total of 974,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Materialise by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 226,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Materialise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 126,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTLS stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 3,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,344. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 225.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Materialise’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

