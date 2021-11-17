L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

