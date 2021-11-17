23,156 Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,156 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE SCR opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

