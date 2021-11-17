Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after purchasing an additional 373,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 270,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

