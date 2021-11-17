Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,829 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in KB Home by 13.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20. KB Home has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

