Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 8,608 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $74,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after buying an additional 841,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after buying an additional 509,445 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,932,000 after buying an additional 472,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after buying an additional 408,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $230.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $197.63 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.