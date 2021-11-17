monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 235,020 shares.The stock last traded at $377.58 and had previously closed at $363.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $47,316,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

