First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.96

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 10446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on FR shares. Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

