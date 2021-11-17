Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

