Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 151,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

