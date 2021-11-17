EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.
On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EZCORP.
Several research firms have commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.
