EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EZCORP.

Several research firms have commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EZPW stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.24 million, a PE ratio of -26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

