Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

