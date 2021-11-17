Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. 688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,510. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 181.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

