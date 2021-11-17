J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.
Shares of JJSF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.92. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,752. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.45%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
