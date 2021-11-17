J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.92. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,752. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.71.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.