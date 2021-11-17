DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $127,238.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00068166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00092306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,996.60 or 1.00731220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.36 or 0.06936336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

