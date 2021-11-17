Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%.

Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.73. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

