Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MNTK traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

