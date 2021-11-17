Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ MNTK traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
