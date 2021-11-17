Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $66.96 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.78 or 0.00013062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00225963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

