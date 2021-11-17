S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

SCPPF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 1,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

