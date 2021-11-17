Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 88,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,568,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.