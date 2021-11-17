Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Price Target at C$30.33

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,741.12.

MFC traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$21.05 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.