Analysts Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Price Target at GBX 8,442.86

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,442.86 ($110.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CRDA traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 9,904 ($129.40). 251,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,588. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 12-month high of £100.55 ($131.37). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,070.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,065.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company has a market cap of £13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

