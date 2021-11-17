Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $20.71 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,978.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,603. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,849.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,682.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,930 shares of company stock worth $529,010,909. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

