Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,664.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,058 shares of company stock valued at $21,653,288. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $650.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,920. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $623.23 and its 200 day moving average is $590.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.