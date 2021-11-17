Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.12 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after buying an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after buying an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,340,000 after buying an additional 271,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $222.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

