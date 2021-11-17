Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,438,887. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

